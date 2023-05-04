Austin teen among those injured in Wednesday morning crash Published 9:19 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

An Austin teen and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 218.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 19-year-old Thaban Derrione Moussa Jeffers was driving a 2011 Chevy Malibu southbound on Highway 218, near 123rd Street in Steele County, when the vehicle went into the ditch and struck a field drive. The crash took place at around 5:46 a.m.

Jeffers, along with passengers Niles Jason Fitzpatrick, 18, of Milwaukee and Keviyon Montrell Price, 19, Kenosha, Wisconsin, all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Jeffers and Fitzpatrick were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin while Price was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Steele County responded.