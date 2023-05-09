Austin Public Schools announces administrative changes for Sumner, K-4 Curriculum Published 9:41 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Austin Public Schools has announced that, beginning with the 2023-24 school year, current Sumner Elementary School principal Sheila Berger will become the district coordinator of K-4 Curriculum, Teacher Mentorship, and EL Programming, and current Woodson Kindergarten Center principal, Jill Rollie, will become the new principal of Sumner Elementary School.

“After five incredible years at Woodson Kindergarten Center,” Rollie said. “I am honored and excited to serve the students, staff, and families of Sumner Elementary School.”

In addition to her duties as K-4 Curriculum Coordinator, Berger will help support both the EL and teacher mentorship programs.

“My time at Sumner Elementary has been one of the greatest experiences of my career,” she said, “but I am excited to use my knowledge and experience to help support APS learners across the district.”

“Both Ms. Berger and Ms. Rollie are highly respected members of the Austin Public Schools, and their dedication to education and student success is well-known,” Superintendent Dr. Joey Page said. “They are terrific leaders who bring valued experiences and leadership in their new roles.”

To learn more about Austin Public Schools, please visit http://www.austin.k12.mn.us.