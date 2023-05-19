Austin man in March standoff changes pleas in two separate cases Published 1:33 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

An Austin man arrested in a March standoff with the Austin Police Department and its Special Incident Response Team has changed his pleas in two separate cases on Friday in Mower County District Court.

As part of a plea agreement with the Mower County Attorney’s Office, Terrance Gustaf Book, 29, has pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm, related to the March standoff and guilty to another felony of first degree aggravated robbery-possessing a dangerous weapon related to a 2022 case.

According to court documents he will serve 60 months for each charge – to run concurrently – and the remainder of the charges in both cases will be dropped.

Book faced a number of charges after he was arrested on March 7 of this year a little before 9 p.m. following a standoff that began at around 2 p.m., after police were dispatched to the house on a report of a female who had been assaulted.

Book and others were observed by the woman entering a home at 310 Second Street SW.

Repeated attempts to draw Book, who also had pending cases in Freeborn County, out of the house failed. He was eventually arrested hiding in the attic of the home. Three others in the house agreed to come out earlier in the day.

During a search of the house, officers observed a bag of ammunition at the residence and an amended search warrant was obtained because Book was disqualified from possession of firearm ammunition because of a prior conviction.

Also during the search police discovered a shotgun, the sawed off .22LR rifle, homemade silencer, Taser, a variety of ammunition and drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be marijuana wax, a potent form that can contain up to 90% THC.

An official sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.