AUSTIN LABOR CENTER Published 7:44 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF INTENT TO DISSOLVE

OF AUSTIN LABOR CENTER, INCORPORATED

Austin Labor Center, Incorporated, a Minnesota corporation, is in the process of dissolving

and has filed a Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Secretary of State of Minnesota on April 13,

2023.

If you are a creditor of, or have a claim against, Austin Labor Center, Incorporated, you must present a written claim to the corporation at 316 Fourth Street, Austin, Minnesota 55912, on or before September 8, 2023.

Those failing to present a claim on or before September 8, 2023, will be barred from pursuing that claim by Minnesota Statutes Section 317A.781.

Austin Labor Center,

Incorporated

Dated: May 16, 2023

By /s/ Rena Wong, President

Austin Daily Herald: May 24, 31, June 7 and 14, 2023

AUSTIN LABOR CENTER