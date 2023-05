Austin girls golfers take second in Mankato Published 8:09 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The Austin girls golf team took second in a four-team invite in Mankato Monday.

The Packers finished with a team score of 377 and Ailani Thiravong shot an 84.

Team standings: 1. Northfield 355; 2. Austin 377; 3. Mankato West 428; 4. Mankato East 434

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 84; Sydney Lewis, 88; Lucy Annis, 102; Izzy Sellers, 103; Reagan Harty, 105