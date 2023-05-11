Austin girls golf team takes 11th in Northfield Published 2:09 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Austin girls golf team took 10th out of 11 teams at the Northfield Invite Wednesday.

The Packers shot a score of 404 as a team.

Team standings: 1. Wayzata 333; 2. Northfield 342; 3. Lakeville South 343; 4. East Ridge 347; 5. Eastview 348; 6. Blaine 368; 7. Woodbury 381; 8. Albert Lea 389; 10. Austin 404; 11. Shakopee 453

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 91; Sydney Lewis, 97; Izzy Sellers, 107; Anna Kossman, 109; Regan Harty, 109; Lucy Annis, 110