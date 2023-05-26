Attorney joins Albert Lea law firm Published 5:48 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Austin J. White, originally of Woodbury, recently joined Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd in Albert Lea.

White is in the final stages of completing a leadership academy run by the Albert Lea Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. The program has allowed him to explore various professional groups and businesses within the area.

He is interested in learning about the presence of labor and industry in the region to better understand the role these workers have in the community. He feels that a strong community and workforce is built through small businesses, industry, and a skilled group of trade workers. Additionally, his relocation to Albert Lea has brought him closer to experiencing the outdoors and wildlife. He hopes to fish a number of local lakes in the near future.

“Mr. White is a great addition to our already solid team and we look forward to integrating him into the firm and community,” said Managing Attorney for the firm, Stephanie Haedt. “He will be practicing in a variety of areas of the law and provide support to our other attorneys as he explores his desired long-term areas of practice.”