Athletics use big fifth inning to beat Saint Clair

Published 9:24 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat Saint Clair 10-0 in five innings in Marcusen Park Monday.

Jack Klingfus pitched five shutout innings for the Athletics (11-1 overall), who scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game.

LP pitching: Jack Klingfus (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 6 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Mac Nelson, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Jake Truckenmiller, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, R; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-3, R; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-2; Trey Anderson, 1-for-2, RBI, R

