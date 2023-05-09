Athletics score fourth shutout of the season Published 9:17 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team continued its defensive dominance as it shut down Martin Luther 5-0 in Marucsen Park Monday.

LP (10-0 overall) now has four shutouts on the season and LP’s opponents have only scored over three runs twice this season.

Jake Truckenmiller struck out four as he recorded the shutout.

LP pitching: Jake Truckenmiller (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 0 R, 4 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-2, RBI, R; Mac Nelson, 0-for-2, RBI, R; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Dane Schara, 1-for-3, RBI; Isaac Nelsen, 1-for-4; Jack Klingfus, 1-for-4; Logyn Brooks, 1-for-2, R