Ask a Trooper: What are the signal laws for roundabouts? Published 5:36 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: Are drivers required to use turn signals when entering or exiting a roundabout? With a newly constructed roundabout very recently opened in town, I have not once observed a turn signal used. What is the law?

Answer: This is a great question as we are seeing more roundabouts in the state of Minnesota.

Email newsletter signup

Minnesota state law says that a signal of intention to turn right or left shall be given continuously during not less than the last 100 feet traveled by the vehicle before turning. A person whose vehicle is exiting a roundabout is exempt from this subdivision. So per state law, a signal is not required once in a roundabout. Entering a roundabout requires a signal.

You must use your signal anytime you change lanes or direction to alert others of your intention.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that roundabouts produce better traffic flow, making the intersection safer. Roundabouts show an 89% decrease in fatal crashes, a 74% decrease in life-altering injury crashes and a 39 percent decrease in all crashes. They also handle high levels of traffic with less delay than most stop signs or signals

For additional information about roundabouts, visit MNDOT’s website at: www.dot.state.mn.us/roundabouts/

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us) Twitter:MSPPIO_SOUTH