Arla M. Childs, 94

Arla Mae Childs, 94 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Cedars of Austin.

Arla was born February 25, 1929 to Leonard and Ella (Finke) Niss in Fairmont, Minnesota. She grew up with 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Arla was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Childs in 1950. To this union 3 sons were born. They lived in the Brownsdale area for 22 years before moving to Waterville, Minnesota.

Upon retiring after 30 years of service with Hormel, Arla and Dick moved to Arizona for 2 years before returning to Minnesota and settling in Austin.

Arla enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling, water skiing, cross stitching, and hardanger embroidery. Arla really loved entertaining. Her favorite thing was playing cards, and every Thursday ladies would get together at Pizza Ranch to play bridge. Arla was a devout member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dick; brothers Loren and Jerry; sisters Truma, Ruth, and Belvadere.

Arla is survived by her sons Rand, Rick (Renee), and Gregg (Jayne), all of Rochester; Carla Wright (who was like a daughter) of Osage, IA; grandsons Turner and Tyler; sisters Sherry of Ceylon, Karen of Colorado; brother Lenny of South Dakota; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin with the Reverend Madison Chelberg officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, prior to the service at St. Olaf. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.