APS School Board to decide on possible new direction for Woodson

Published 3:06 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

By Eric Johnson

Woodson Kindegarten Center. Herald file photo

The Austin Public Schools Board, during its meeting Monday night, will decide on possible future uses of Woodson Kindergarten Center.

According to Superintendent Joey Page, who confirmed the discussion will be on Monday night’s agenda, the board will consider whether or not to shift kindergarten classes to the elementary schools, while moving early childhood education students into Woodson. Should the board okay the decision, then the realignment would take place in the 2024-25 school year.

Early childhood education students are currently in the elementary schools after being moved out of the Community Learning Center, located at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, in August of 2022 due to a bat infestation.

