APS names Pacelli principal as its new assistant principal at IJ Holton Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Austin Public Schools has announced the hiring of Kane Malo as the new assistant principal at IJ Holton Intermediate School.

Malo is currently the K-12 principal and athletic director for Pacelli Catholic Schools.

“I am looking forward to continuing the great work being done at IJ Holton Intermediate School,” Malo said. “And I look forward to meeting and working with the students, families, and staff. I am excited to start this new chapter and hope to bring various experiences to serve the school well.”

Malo earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Southwest Minnesota State and his administrative licensure from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. He has an extensive educational background in the classroom, administration, and leadership and has also worked extensively at Austin Public Schools as an EL teacher and a technology integrationist.

“We are very fortunate to be able to add Mr. Malo to our administrative team,” said IJ Holton Intermediate School principal Dewey Schara. “He brings a student-focused mentality and solid leadership experience with him. His background in technology, English Language Learner instruction, and extra-curricular activities will help us expand and deepen our class offerings for all our students.”

Starting next school year, Malo will be succeeding outgoing assistant principal Blake Henely, who was named the new principal at Banfield Elementary School earlier this spring.

To learn more about Austin Public Schools, please visit http://www.austin.k12.mn.us.