APS Column: Summer Acceleration and Austin Online Academy Published 5:48 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Jessica Cabeen

Austin Online Academy principal

As summer is quickly approaches, we at Austin Online Academy wanted to share a new opportunity for all high school students in Minnesota. Austin Online Summer Acceleration provides students a chance to complete graduation requirements over the summer.

As more and more post-secondary institutions are offering virtual courses, Austin Online Academy gives students an opportunity to try completing a virtual course while still in high school. This also gives students more flexibility during the school year in courses they want to take by completing some of the required courses for graduation over the summer.

Austin Online Academy Summer Acceleration is open to any student, grades 9-12, in Minnesota. All you need is a device and internet access to participate. The program is an opportunity for students to complete courses at their own pace, in their own time, and lets them try courses that complete graduation requirements (such as health and physical education).

Austin Online Academy Summer Acceleration will run from June 12-July 20. The cost per course is $300 and enrollment closes on Friday, June 3. Students can take up to two credits worth of courses in the Summer Acceleration Program. Courses offered this summer include Health, Foundations of Personal Fitness, Personal Finance and Money Management, and/or College and Career Readiness.

During the 2023-24 school year Austin Online Academy will be offering more Advance Placement (AP) and Honors Courses. This is from feedback from students and families who want to continue participating in Austin Online Academy while also taking courses that align to post-secondary pathways. Electives for next year will include American Sign Language, Forensic Science, Marine Science, Digital Art Imaging, Theater, and Cinema and Film Production, in addition to the electives that were offered this school year.

For more information about the summer acceleration and registration for next fall please reach out and call us at 507-460-1830 or check out our website: https://online.austin.k12.mn.us/about