Anderson and Tupy put up solid scores as Packers take second Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Austin boys golf team took second in Albert Lea Tuesday.

Isaac Anderson shot a career best score of 74 to lead the Packers and Cale Tupy had a career best score of 75.

Team standings: 1. Albert Lea 292; 2. Austin 318; 3. Owatonna 330

Austin scoring: Isaac Anderson, 74; Cale Tupy, 75; Izaac Erickson, 84; Owen O’Rourke, 85; Elijah Krueger, 86; Carter Hovelsrud, 88