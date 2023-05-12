Alumni Update: Austin’s McCormack leads UW-LaCrosse to an upset win Published 5:37 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Austin grad Jordyn McCormack led the No. 7 seeded UW-La Crosse softball team to a 7-3 upset win over No. 1 UW-Whitewater in the WIAC semifinals Friday.

McCormack, a junior third basemen, went two-for-three with a homer and two RBIs.

McCormack is hitting a team-high .457 with 11 homers, 20 doubles, triple, and 43 RBIs on the season. She is seven-for-seven on steals and has an on-base percentage of .527.

The Eagles, who will play in the WIAC championship at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, are 27-13 overall.

McCormack has not hit into a double play all season and has struck out just 12 times in 129 at bats.

Hayfield grad Anna Bamlet has appeared in two games for Coe College this spring.

Bamlet has pitched 1.1 innings with an ERA of 5.25.

Coe College is 31-7 overall on the season.

BASEBALL

Hayfield grad Easton Fritcher has played in eight games for the Gophers in his freshman season.

Fritcher is one-for-seven with two RBIs.

The Gophers are 14-31 overall this season.

Hayfield grad Nolan Klocke pitched three innings of relief to score a win for Luther College over Central in Deborah, Iowa on May 5.

Klocke allowed two hits, one walk, zero runs and he struck out two.

Klocke is 4-1 overall on the season and has an ERA of 1.76.

Luther is 24-17 overall.