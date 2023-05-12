AHS Column: Project Graduation celebrates the finish line for seniors Published 6:37 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Kathy Ewing

Project Graduation is an all-night lock-in party for graduating seniors that starts after graduation at 10:30 p.m. on June 2 and goes to about 4 a.m. Seniors can purchase their tickets at the cashier’s office at the high school. Registration opened May 1, and if you register for Project Graduation before May 15, your name will be put in a drawing for a TV! Tickets will go up to $65 on May 31. There are scholarships available if a student is not able to attend because of financial hardship.

The event will be held in two of the gyms and the concessions area at Austin High School. Attendees need to be there by 11 p.m., and if they leave, they will not be allowed back in.

There are many prizes to be won at Project Graduation, including TVs, Air Pods, computers, dorm room decorations, and much more. Even if the senior doesn’t win a big prize, every attendee will leave with a gift pack including an AHS blanket, candy, and coupons!

Project Graduation was started in 1995 by parents of Austin seniors. For the first few years, it was held at Ellis, and last year we had it at the YMCA, but most years it has been at Austin High School. Parents start planning the event in January by forming committees for each station. Everyone who volunteers for the event is a parent or family member of a graduating senior. The theme of Project Graduation this year is “Traveling the World.” Some of the stations being offered at Project Graduation include:

• Paris, which includes a sidewalk magician walking around performing magic tricks and caricatures artists.

• A Global Market, with many kinds of food and drinks for seniors.

• USA, with giant inflatables for the kids to bounce on, a DJ playing dance music, and a karaoke area.

• Sedona, a spa/relaxation area with people doing massages and hennas.

• Northern Minnesota, which features yard games.

• Vegas, with bingo and entertainment.

• And a video arcade!

We hope all seniors will attend this amazing event and make their graduation night a safe and memorable experience.