50-CV-06-626 Published 8:56 am Monday, May 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

County of Mower

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File 50-CV-06-626

In re the Special Needs

Trust of Corinn Harless

NOTICE AND ORDER

FOR HEARING OF

TRUSTEE’S ANNUAL

ACCOUNT

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the examination of the Trustee’s Annual Account(s) will be heard on

July 03, 2023 at 10:00AM

Any objections to the accounts must be filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed an order allowing the accounts may be issued.

IT IS ORDERED, that the review of the accounts be heard via Zoom, see Notice of Remote Hearing at the Mower County Courthouse located at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3, 55912.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that

1.The trustee(s) give notice of the hearing by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date to all interested parties;

2. The trustee(s) arrange for the notice to be published one time at least 20 days before the date of the hearing in a legal newspaper in Mower County, Minnesota;

3. The trustee(s) are required to appear at the scheduled hearing.

4. Every five years an in court review is conducted of the last 5 year accounting.

Date: March 02, 2023

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

By: /s/David Tajima

Deputy

Cc. Daniel Joseph Steinhagen; First Fiduciary Corporation

Austin Daily Herald:

May 6, 2023

50-CV-06-626