50-CV-06-626
Published 8:56 am Monday, May 8, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
County of Mower
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File 50-CV-06-626
In re the Special Needs
Trust of Corinn Harless
NOTICE AND ORDER
FOR HEARING OF
TRUSTEE’S ANNUAL
ACCOUNT
NOTICE IS GIVEN that the examination of the Trustee’s Annual Account(s) will be heard on
July 03, 2023 at 10:00AM
Any objections to the accounts must be filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed an order allowing the accounts may be issued.
IT IS ORDERED, that the review of the accounts be heard via Zoom, see Notice of Remote Hearing at the Mower County Courthouse located at 201 2nd Ave NE, Suite 3, 55912.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that
1.The trustee(s) give notice of the hearing by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date to all interested parties;
2. The trustee(s) arrange for the notice to be published one time at least 20 days before the date of the hearing in a legal newspaper in Mower County, Minnesota;
3. The trustee(s) are required to appear at the scheduled hearing.
4. Every five years an in court review is conducted of the last 5 year accounting.
Date: March 02, 2023
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
By: /s/David Tajima
Deputy
Cc. Daniel Joseph Steinhagen; First Fiduciary Corporation
50-CV-06-626