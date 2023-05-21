21-05-3696P Published 10:06 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

DEPARTMENT

OF HOMELAND SECURITY

FEDERAL EMERGENCY

MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for the City of Austin and the Unincorporated Areas of Mower County, Minnesota, and Case No. 21-05-3696P. The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) solicits technical information or comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for the Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for your community. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. The FIRM and, if applicable, the FIS report have been revised to reflect these flood hazard determinations through issuance of a Letter of Map Revision (LOMR), in accordance with Title 44, Part 65 of the Code of Federal Regulations. These determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to adopt or show evidence of having in effect to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. For more information on the proposed flood hazard determinations and information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp, or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).

Austin Daily Herald:

May 10 and 17, 2023

