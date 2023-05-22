052823-F1 Published 7:13 am Monday, May 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 1, 2010

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $76,587.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Curry J Felten, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: April 5, 2010 Mower County Recorder

Document Number: A000581773

LOAN MODIFICATION:

Dated: November 18, 2013

Recorded: June 16, 2014

Document Number: A000613450

Dated: June 23, 2016

Recorded: August 9, 2016

Document Number: A628147

Dated: January 1, 2020

Recorded: January 28, 2020

Document Number: A650447

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association

Dated: April 1, 2010

Recorded: April 5, 2010 Mower County Recorder

Document Number: A000581775

Transaction Agent: Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower

Property Address: 1112 6th Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912

Tax Parcel ID Number: 34.105.1030

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 10, Block 10, Brown`s Addition to the City of Austin, Mower County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $74,008.30

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 20, 2023, or the next business day if December 20, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: May 1, 2023

MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 052823-F1

Austin Daily Herald: May 6, 13, 20, 27, June 3 and 10, 2023

052823-F1