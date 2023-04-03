Zacher makes history, but Bruins fall to St. Cloud

Published 8:30 am Monday, April 3, 2023

By Daily Herald

Walter Zacher. Herald file photo

The Austin Bruins lost to the St. Cloud Norsemen 4-3 in a shootout in Riverside Arena Saturday.

Walter Zacher scored his 31st goal in the loss for the Bruins, which is the most ever by an Austin player in one season. He finished with two goals and he added his 22nd assist.

SCORING SUMMARY

SC 1 1 1 0 1 – 4

Austin 1 1 1 0 0 – 3

First period

(A) Walter Zacher (Dylan Cook, Gavin Morrissey) 5:21

(SC) Kade Peterson (Andrew Clarke, Broten Sabo) (power play) 9:45

Second period

(SC) Elmeri Hallfros (Anthony Ruklic, Ryan Thomas) 2:06

(A) Walter Zacher (James Goffredo, Jack Malinski) 11:53

Third period

(A) Dylan Cook (Zacher, Isaak Brassard) 6:18

(SC) Sabo (Peterson, Clarke) (power play) 19:10

Shots: Austin – 31; SC – 33

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-5; SC – 2-for-8

