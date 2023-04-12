Winzenburg drives BP offense in a win over JWP

Published 8:32 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie softball team beat Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8-2 in Janesville Tuesday.

Haven Carlson struck out seven for BP (2-1 overall) and Rachel Winzenburg drove in three runs.

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 6 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 2-for-4, triple, 2 R; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3, 3 RBIs, R; Shawntee Snyder, 0-for-3, R; Lily Schammel, 1-for-4, 2 R; Layla Lembke, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs, R; Haven Carlson, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, RBI; Ella Smith, 1-for-3, R

