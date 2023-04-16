Winhawks spoil Austin’s home baseball opener Published 5:10 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

The Austin baseball team lost to Winona 7-6 its home opener in Seltz Field Saturday.

Brayden Bishop had a homer and a douhble for the Packers (0-2 overall).

Winona scored five runs in the top of the fourth to go up 6-2.

Austin pitching: Peyton Ransom 3.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 K; Brayden Bishop 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Blake Cummings 2.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Email newsletter signup

Austin hitting: Nick Robertson, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, SB; Isaac Stromlund 1-for-4, 1 triple, R; Isaac Osgood 2-for-3, RBI, R; Ethan Anderson 2-for-4 R; Kody Blom 2-for-3, SB; Brayden Bishop, 2-for-3, HR, double, 3 RBIs 2 R, SB