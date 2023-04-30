WHIP COMMUNICATIONS Published 6:43 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

Whip Communications, LLC is proposing to construct a new monopole style telecommunications tower at 27097 State Hwy. 56, Brownsdale, Mower County, MN, 55918, N 43° 44’ 53.5”, W 92° 52’ 15.5”. The height of the tower will be 59.4-meters above ground level (195-feet above mean sea level) and 60.7-meters above ground level including appurtenances (199-feet above mean sea level with appurtenances). The tower will not be lit. Specific information regarding the project is available by calling RESCOM Environmental at 260-385-6999 during normal business hours. Any interested party may submit comments to RESCOM Environmental at PO Box 5516, Fort Wayne, IN 46895 on the impact of the proposed action on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Interested persons may review the application for this project at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Antenna Structure Registration (Form 854) file no. A1243043 and may raise environmental concerns about the project under the National Environmental Policy Act rules of the Federal Communications Commission, 47 CFR §1.1307, by notifying the FCC of the specific reasons that the action may have a significant impact on the quality of the human environment. Requests for Environmental Review must be filed within 30 days of the date that notice of the project is published on the FCC’s website and may only raise environmental concerns. The FCC strongly encourages interested parties to file Requests for Environmental Review online at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. If the filer is unable to submit electronically, or if filing electronically would be unreasonably burdensome, the Request may be submitted by mail to FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554, with a request for waiver under 47 CFR § 1.1304(b). A copy of the Request should be provided to RESCOM Environmental, Attn: Andrew Smith, P.O. Box 361, Petoskey, MI 49770.

Apr. 29, 2023

