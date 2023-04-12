Weis strikes out 18 as Rebels roll past Mabel-Canton Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Southland softball team beat Mabel-Canton 6-0 in Mabel Tuesday.

Eighth grader Laney Weis struck out 18 as she didn’t allow a hit in the victory for the Rebels (2-0 overall).

Southland pitching: Laney Weis, 7 IP, 3 BB, 0 R, 18 K

Southland hitting: Bria Nelsen, 1-for-4, RBI, double, R; Weis, 1-for-3; Nora Schmitz, 0-for-1, RBI; Jaida Sorenson, 0-for-3, R; Riana Ulven, 2-for-3, 2 R; Haley Lowe, 0-for-1, 2 R; Clara Timm, 0-for-3, RBI; Juliette Matheis, 1-for-3, RBI