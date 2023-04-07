VaDeer fans 18 Hurricanes as LP wins opener Published 1:35 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team opened its season with a 4-0 win over the Hurricanes in Houston Thursday.

LP sophomore Hunter VaDeer struck out 18 in six innings of work for the Athletics (1-0 overall) and he also knocked in two runs.

LP pitching: Hunter VaDeer (W) 6 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 18 K; Isaac Nelsen, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-2; Hunter VaDeer, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Jake Truckenmiller, 0-for-3, R; Isaac Nelson, 1-for-2, RBI; Trey Anderson, 0-for-1, R