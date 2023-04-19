Three vehicles involved in crash at the Mower-Fillmore Road. Published 7:42 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Emergency personal responded to a three-vehicle accident early Tuesday afternoon on Highway 16/63.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the crash took place at around 2:24 p.m. at the Mower-Fillmore Road in Frankford Township of Mower County.

A Chevy van was traveling eastbound on Highway 16/63 and was waiting to make a left turn onto the Mower/Fillmore Road when it was struck by a Black Tahoe, also traveling eastbound on 16/63. The van then struck a westbound traveling Ford Explorer.

Drivers of the vehicles have yet to be released with the report citing only that they were from Lyle, Adams and Rochester. There is also no information listed as to whether any of the drivers were taken to the hospital, however, the report does list it as an injury crash.

More information will be released later on this evening.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore Sheriff’s Department, Grand Meadow Fire Department and Ambulance along with the Minnesota Department of Transportation responded to the scene.