Summerset announces auditions for Season 55

Summerset Theatre has announced its 55th season and open audition dates for the musical “Something Rotten!” directed by Carrie Moore and the play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” directed by Randal J. Forster.

Auditions for both shows will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, from 9am-12pm and 6-9 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre. Roles for high school students through adults are available in both show and no experience is required and participants can attend auditions on either date.

Summerset Theatre is open to all community members who wish to participate. For specific character descriptions, song lists, vocal ranges, and additional audition materials for both shows, please visit the Summerset Theatre website www.summersettheatre.org for more details. Summerset productions typically have rehearsals in the evenings and on weekends.

Performance dates for “Something Rotten!” are June 15-18 and June 22-25. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” will perform July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.

ndividual tickets for each show will go on sale June 1. For show times and pricing, please visit www.summersetheatre.org for more details.

Season Sponsors for 2023 include: The Hormel Foundation, The Austin Area Foundation, IBI Data, and funds from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC). Summerset Season 55 is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

The mission of Summerset Theatre is to provide the community with engaging entertainment and artistic opportunities in the positive, collaborative environment. Summerset Theatre is a non-profit community theater founded in 1968. Productions take place each summer in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre, located on the Austin campus of Riverland Community College. Summerset encourages community members with an interest in theater to get involved through auditioning, volunteering, donating, or attending a production. Summerset Theatre operates in collaboration with the Riverland Community College Foundation.

Summerset Theatre 1900 8th Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912

Summerset Season 55 Up-Close

Something Rotten!

Directed by Carrie Moore

June 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 7 p.m.

June 18, 25, 2 p.m.

Frank W. Bridges Theatre

$20 adults and $12 children and students

Two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway.

Something Rotten! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Directed by Randal J. Forster

July 28, 29 and Aug. 4, 5, 7 p.m.

July 30 and Aug. 6, 2 p.m.

Frank W. Bridges Theatre

$20 adults and $12 children and students

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. (DPS)