STORAGE AUCTION Published 6:47 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

The contents of the following storage unit will be sold to the public on lockerfox.com on 5/22/23 at 1pm. Jonathon Gordon: washer/dryer. Zach Konken: snow blower, grill.

Austin Daily Herald:

Apr. 22 and 29, 2023

