Spartans edge out Packer baseball team Published 8:34 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The Austin baseball team lost to Rochester Mayo 4-2 in Seltz Field Tuesday.

The Packers (0-3 overall) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but they couldn’t extend the game.

Nick Robertson struck out eight, while allowing just one earned run in six and one-thirds of an inning for the Packers.

Austin pitching: Nick Robertson (W) 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 R, 1 ER, 8 K; Sam Oelfke, 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R

Austin hitting: Brayden Bishop, 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs