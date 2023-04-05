Southland grad scores a pitching win against Itasca Published 1:17 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Riverland Community College baseball team swept Itasca by scores of 7-5 and 6-4 in Riverland Monday.

Southland grad Harrison Hanna scored his first career college win when he scattered 11 hits in the opener for the Blue Devils (15-5 overall).

RCC 7, Itasca 5

Email newsletter signup

RCC pitching: Harrison Hanna (W) 5 1/3 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 3 K; Brenden Groth (S) 1 2/3 IP, 4 BB, 0 R, 3 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Vikemyr, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Evan Hubatch, 1-for-4, R; Jared Grams, 3-for-4, HR, double, 3 RBIs, R; Joshua Fernandez, 1-for-2, 2 BBs, R; Taiko Ishikawa, 3-for-4; Dylan Gillespie, 2-for-3; Groth, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Jake Bryant, 0-for-3, RBI, R

RCC 6, Itasca 4

RCC pitching: Chase Frey (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 ER, 8 K

RCC hitting: Hunter Vikemyr, 3-for-4, 2 R; Evan Hubatch, 0-for-1, 2 R, 2 BBs; Joshua Fernandez, 2-for-3, RBI, BB; Taiko Ishikawa, 1-for-4, R; Dylan Gillespie, 1-for-2, RBI, BB; Jesus Aquino, 1-for-3