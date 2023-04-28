Sharon K. Tollakson, 76, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Grand Meadow Senior Living in Grand Meadow, Minnesota. Sharon Kay Stevens was born on November 14, 1946, in Rochester, Minnesota, to Russell and Kathleen (Fanning) Stevens. She attended Austin High School and earned her degree in Cosmetology at Vo-Tech in Austin, MN. Sharon married Ralph Boecker and together they had two sons, Rick and Scott Boecker. The couple later divorced. She later married Gary Tollakson and together they had one son, Jason Tollakson. Sharon started her 51-year career as a stylist, owning her own salon, “Sharon’s Beauty Salon” in St. Paul, MN. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Sharon looked forward to spending time during the winter months at her friend Linda’s home in Texas. Summers were spent in Park Rapids with her brother, Dave, and his family. She also enjoyed the annual Tollakson family reunions in Madison, MN and many fun times with her sisters, Marsha and Lisa, in Austin, MN. Sharon enjoyed bingo, thrifting, crafting, going to casinos, and getting together with lifelong friends.

Sharon is survived by her two sons, Scott Boecker of Isanti, MN, and Jason Tollakson of St. Paul, MN; stepsons Darin and Gary Lee Tollakson of St. Paul, MN; grandchildren, Emilie, Zachary, Matthew, and Joshua Boecker, Taya and Meila Boecker, and Jasmine Tollakson; brother, Dave (Dolly) Stevens of Park Rapids, MN; half-brother, Russell (Sarah) Stevens of St. Paul, MN; sisters, Marsha Podein of Austin, MN, and Lisa (Paul) Schroepfer of Stratford, WI; daughter-in-law, Kim Boecker of Shakopee, MN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; son, Rick Boecker; parents, Russell and Kathleen; brothers, Alan and Michael Stevens; and sisters, Diane Mammenga and Lynette Stevens.

Sharon’s family would like to thank the caregivers and friends at the Grand Meadow Nursing Home for all the laughter, love, and kindness they shared with Sharon these last six months. We would also like to thank Mayo Hospice for all their support during this very difficult time. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held from 2:00 – 4:00p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A brief service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Oakland, MN. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.