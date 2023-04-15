Sarah Lysne: The joy of never giving up part II Published 8:21 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

It’s 1984, and I’m sitting in the Austin High School cafeteria with my classmates. We are all working on a timed test. The results will be used by colleges who may offer us scholarships.

Parts of the test were difficult for me, especially the math and science portions.

The test results were very disappointing. In sugar coated language, the message printed after my test score said that I was not college material, and I could consider a vocational school or join the work force.

I was upset, to say the least. I was a junior in high school, and I was taking classes in high school to prepare for a college degree in business.

I had planned to complete my first two years at, what was then, Austin Community College, and then transfer to a four year college. I thought I had a plan, but if the test results were any indication of how I would do in college,then maybe I would have to think of a new plan.

To be continued next Saturday.