Sarah Lysne: The joy of never giving up part II Published 6:06 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

When I was a junior in high school, I took a college entrance exam which I did poorly on. I decided to look at other options for my future education.

I thought about attending a technical college in Minneapolis to study interior design, but I didn’t think I would do well in the drafting classes.

One day I visited our technical college in Austin, and to my surprise, they offered a technical degree.

I learned that I had the option to also take classes at Austin Community College. After two years, I would have a two year degree that would transfer to Winona State. I had a new plan. If I liked the marketing classes at the technical college, I would continue on, despite my college entrance exam scores.

I loved my classes at the technical college, so I decided to take the classes I needed at Winona State. Those last two years of college were miserable.

I struggled with so many of my classes, but I graduated.

College taught me to never give up and that’s a lesson that has served me well throughout my life.