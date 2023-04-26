Rough fifth inning slows down Packer softball team Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Austin softball team was within striking distance for the first four innings, but things took a big turn in the wrong direction in the top of the fifth as Northfield put up 12 runs to beat Austin 13-0 in five innings in Todd Park Tuesday.

The Packers (0-10 overall) trailed just 1-0 after four innings as eighth grader Quinn Osgood was in control in the circle early on. But Austin’s defense let a couple of fly balls drop and the Raiders pounded out five hits in the fifth to take over.

Northfield took a 1-0 lead when Emily Broden knocked in a run with an infield single, but the Packers didn’t fold at that point.

“I think (staying close) gave them a little self confidence,” Austin head coach Lisa Lade said. “We can play defense and compete with good teams. We just need to play a complete game defensively.”

Maddie Herrick reached second base in the fourth for Austin when she walked and stole second base, but the next three Packers struck out in order. Austin, which had two hits, did make solid contact in many of its other at bats, but the Raiders were always in position to make a play.

“They all know that they can put the bat on the ball,” Lade said. “They do get frustrated when they hit it right to the defense. We have to remind them to just keep swinging, next time it will fall.”

Northfield 0 0 1 0 12 – 13 9 0

Austin 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 3

Austin pitching: Quinn Osgood (L) 4 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K; Ava Denzer, 1 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 R, 5 ER, 3 K

Austin hitting: Avery Wempner, 1-for-3; Lexie Brede, 0-for-2; Maddie Herrick, 0-for-1, BB, SB; Quinn Osgood, 0-for-2; Jade Hetzel, 0-for-2; Ava Denzer, 0-for-1, BB; Kathryn Crouch, 0-for-2; Addison Cline, 1-for-2; Peyton Squier, 0-for-2