It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Ronda Marie Nelsen-­Leeper. Ronda went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.

Ronda was Born on December 9th, 1963, to Rebecca E. Nelsen. She was born and raised in Rochester, MN. She graduated from Mayo Senior High School in 1982.

Though Ronda had various occupations over the years, her main occupation was being a mother and Homemaker. She was the very proud mom of 7 children. Everything she did in life was for them. They were truly her pride and joy.

She was united in marriage on February 14th, 2009 to Delmar Leeper. Together they built a happy life for themselves and were happily raising their Grandson in Austin, MN.

Ronda enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, going to Nascar races; camping with family and occasional visits to the Casino with her Husbands and kids. She will forever be loved and missed.

She is survived by her Husband Delmar Leeper. Her 7 children; Jesse Kranz, Kristina Rembao (Joey), Corry Kranz, Lacy Kranz, Alyssa Kranz, Shane Nelsen and Destiny Oakland. Her 4 Grandchildren; Anthony Rembao, Aysia Rembao, Carter Kranz and Avary Nelsen. 1 Sister, Laurie McKee (Rick) 1 Neice Tiffany Ellinghuysen (Jeromey). Her dear friend Candy Riles and her dog Lilbit.

She was preceded in death by her Daughter; Granddaughter, Mom, her Maternal Grandparents, an Aunt, 2 Uncles and a Cousin.

It was Ronda’s wish to have a private family gathering to honor and celebrate her life. If you would like to reach out to the family you can mail a condolence to 811 6th Ave S.E. Austin, MN 55912.