Roberta Mary Clayton, 92

Roberta Mary Clayton at age 92, departed this life for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She had lived in the Brownsdale, Minnesota area for over 65 years.

Roberta (Robie) Robieson was born on July 12, 1930, the second of twin sisters (the 9th child) to James and Ellen Robieson in Lowry, Minnesota.

She attended Lowry Public School through the 8th grade and Glenwood High School. After high school she entered nurses training at Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis. Upon receiving her 3-year diploma in nursing she began her career at St. Olaf Hospital in Austin, Minnesota. Over the next 40 years she worked as a surgery nurse, doctor office nurse and Nursing Home Head Nurse for 19 ½ years until her retirement in 1995.

Roberta met and married Robert Clayton in 1953 (married 48 years). To this union was born 4 children. She joined Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Brownsdale through the loving concern of her husband and with the guidance of the Holy Spirit. She had been an active member until she became disabled and unable to do so.

Her hobbies included needlework of all kinds, especially Hardanger and knitting. She loved to read about Civil War and history and to watch or listen to the Minnesota Twins and Vikings games.

Roberta is survived by her three sons; Robert Scott (Jo) Clayton of Bemidji, MN; Ross (Julie) Clayton of Brownsdale, MN; Ray (Beth) Clayton of Stewartville, MN; one daughter, Rene’ (Tim) Dolan of Cannon Falls, MN; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Laurie (Jay) Rieplinger, Lucas and Hannah, Kari (Kurt) Gross, Landen and Kali Jo, Jesse (Tanya) Donlan, Garrett, Teagan and Charlotte, Jamey (Andrea) Dolan, Jordan and Mason, Kyle Clayton, Kory (Desirae) Clayton, Riley and Eli, Jessica (Jon) Meek, Axel Robert and Maverick, Shelby (Kyle) Augustin and Emerson, Collin (Kaylee) Fanton; brothers-in-law, Jesse Kunkle and family in Missouri; David (Judy) Clayton and family in Minnesota and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ellen Robieson; husband, Robert Clayton; three sisters, Ruby Bennet, Doris Hoplin and twin sister, LaBerta Lyle; five brothers, James, Kenneth, Francis, Clarence and Roy.

Roberta has been a wonderful example to all who were blessed to know, love and work with her. She will be missed and treasured forever.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd Street NW with the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Brownsdale, MN following the memorial service.

Family prefers memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Brownsdale. Blessed be her memory.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd Street Hayfield, MN.