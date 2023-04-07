Rivalry reversed: BP tops Hayfield for the first time in five years Published 8:35 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

1 of 4

Whether it be in volleyball, girls basketball or even softball, Hayfield has had Blooming Prairie’s number in recent years. But that trend took a turn in the opposite direction as the Awesome Blossoms softball team broke the mental block and beat Hayfield 13-3 in five innings in the Packer Dome in Austin Thursday.

It’s been an uphill struggle for the Awesome Blossoms against the Vikings, but BP stayed with it on Thursday, even after Hayfield scored three runs in the top of the third to tie the game at 3-3.

“This feels really good,” said BP junior shortstop Macy Lembke, who had a double and an RBI in the win. “The last time we beat them was my seventh grade year and they are our rival, so it feels great to beat them.”

Email newsletter signup

Hayfield (0-1 overall) tied the game up at 3-3 when Betsy Gillette drove in a run with a groundout, but BP (1-1 overall) took an 8-3 lead when it scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. BP added five more in the fifth to end it. Ella Smith had the walk-off RBI when she hit a sacrifice fly to end the game.

“I was very proud of the way that our girls played today and we knew we had it in us. Hayfield softball has been very good for a very long time, but coming into this season we thought we had a pretty good team,” BP head coach Cam Rutledge said. “I have tremendous respect for (Hayfield coaches) Craig Selk and Travis Kauffman, but it was good for our girls to have some success against Hayfield. They played them close in basketball a couple of times, but to beat them today was a pretty special moment.”

BP senior pitcher Haven Carlson controlled the game throughout as she allowed just three hits, while striking out three. Carlson has allowed just two earned runs in her first 11 innings in the circle this spring.

“I really just try to throw it in there the first time and scare them off the plate,” said Carlson, who also had two RBIs.

Hayfield is turning a new page this season after graduating their all state hurler Anna Bamlet from last year’s team. The Vikings gave the duo of sophomore Elaina Masching and eighth grader Nora Bamlet a chance to throw on Thursday and both players will likely improve throughout the season.

“We kind of threw them to the wolves. They have zero varsity experience (in the circle) and I thought they did very well,” Hayfield co-head coach Craig Selk said. “We knew we had some work to do, and regardless of the score I think they pitched very well. Our defense will be rock solid, but with a new environment we had some jitters today.”

Playing in the dome was a new experience for some players, but Lembke and Carlson are very familiar with the atmosphere as they played dome ball throughout the winter. BP started the game on a strong note as right fielder Ana Haberman threw out Kenna Selk on a one-hopper to the outfield and Lembke later took second base by doing a head first slide into the turf.

“I scuffed up my arms a little bit, but it’s alright. You can slide over the base if you’re not careful (here),” Lembke said. “We have to play deeper, because it does take big bounces (in the dome). You have to stay on your toes.”

Hayfield 0 0 3 0 0 – 3 3 5

BP 2 1 0 5 5 – 13 5 2

BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K

BP hitting: Macy Lembke, 1-for-2, double, RBI, BB, 2 R, HBP, SB; Rachel Winzenburg, 0-for-1, 2 R, 2 BBs; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-1, RBI, 3 R, 3 BBs; Lily Schammel, 1-for-2, double, R, BB; Layla Lembke, 0-for-3, RBI, 2 R, HBP, SB; Haven Carlson, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, R, BB; Lexi Steckelberg, 0-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 HBP, SB; Anna Haberman, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BBs, R, SB; Ella Smith, 0-for-3, RBI, BB

Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (L) 3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 BB, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 K; Nora Bamlet, 1 IP, 6 BB, 7 R, 2 ER

Hayfield hitting: Jojo Tempel, 0-for-2, R, BB, 3 SB; Kenna Selk, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Resse Bauman, 1-for-3; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-2, R, BB; Nora Bamlet, 0-for-1, 2 BBs; Betsy Gillette, 0-for-2, RBI; Alexys Swygman, 0-for-2; Melody Walker, 0-for-2, SB; Taylor Dick, 0-for-2