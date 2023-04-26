Richard Wilder, 63

Richard Allen Wilder, 63, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Community. Memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 26 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend Matthew Hundley will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Inurnment will be at St. Casimir Cemetery in Wells.

Richard was born on January 14, 1960, to Marvin and Mary Anne (Latusek) Wilder in Wells, MN. Richard lived in Albert Lea and the surrounding communities for his entire life. He graduated from Glenville High School. After high school, he was a member of the Minnesota National Guard for ten years and worked as an independent contractor for his entire working life.

Richard was a member of Vineyard Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, cooking, vegetable gardening and canning what he grew in his garden. He entered many of the vegetables he canned in the fair.

Richard is survived by his children, Lucretia Wilder (and friend Lio Anchondo), Kayla (Nicholas) Knutson, Zachary Wilder; father, Marvin Wilder; grandchildren, Bailey, Mercades, Madison, Meyah, Raena, and Rylee; siblings, Sharon (Mike) Rysavy, Carol Colby, Linda (Robert) Christensen, Gordon (Robyn) Wilder; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Anne Wilder.