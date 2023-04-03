Richard homers as Blue Devils beat Itasca, but fall to RCTC

Published 8:46 am Monday, April 3, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Riverland Community College softball team beat Itasca 16-13, but lost to RCTC 13-3 in a Crossover Tournament in Rochester Saturday.

Austin grad AJ Richard had a homer, a double and two RBIs in the win over Itasca for RCC (3-1 overall).

Southland grad Bailey Johnson had two RBIs for the Yellowjackets.

RCC 16, Itasca 13

RCC pitching: Gloria Cortez, 4 2/3 IP, 10 H, 4 BB, 8 R, 7 ER; Megan Johnson, 2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 5 ER, 2 K

RCC hitting: Mallory Luhring, 2-for-4, HR, double, 3 RBIs, 3 R, BB; AJ Richard, 2-for-5, HR, double, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Allison Arntzen, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Camfryn McQuery, 2-for-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Olivia Bero, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, R; Destiny Gray, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 BBs; Kearah Schaefer, 2-for-4; Megan Johnson, 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB

RCTC 13, RCC 3

RCC pitching: Megan Johnson (L) 1 IP, 7 H, 3 BB, 8 ER, 2 K; Bero, 4 iP, 9 H, 1 BB, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 K

RCC hitting: Arntzen, 2-for-2, 2 R; McQuery, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, R; Olivia Bero, 1-for-3; Gray, 1-for-2, BB; Olivia Reilly, 2-for-3, RBI

