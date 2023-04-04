Richard Dale Holgate, 95

Richard Dale Holgate, age 95, passed away with dignity and peace into God’s arms at Cedars Nursing Home in Austin, MN, on April 3, 2023. He was surrounded by family and a loving medical staff.

Richard was born to George and Catherine Holgate on January 7, 1928 in Austin, MN. He attended school through the 8th grade. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Navy and served in Guam during WWII.

After returning home from the Navy, he attended Brooks Barber School in St. Paul, MN. Afterwards, he returned to Austin where he worked as a barber until the age of 85. He also worked for Hormel for 30 years.

Richard married JoAnn Wolf on October 7, 1950. They were married for 68 years. He is survived by their six children: Bruce (Jean), Michael (MaryKaye), Nadine, Brian (Julie), Tom, Alyssa, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn in 2019, his parents, one brother and two sisters.

Richard loved to fish and hunt with his sons and traveled many trips with them. He enjoyed dancing, music and theater with his loving wife. He attended every sporting event at Pacelli High School, where his sons played.

A big thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Cedars Memory Care for Richards care over the last year, His family salutes your professionalism, love and tears.

Funeral Mass will take place at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, MN at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am and burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin following Mass.