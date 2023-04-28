Rebels score a home softball sweep Published 8:56 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

The Southland softball team swept Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger by scores of 14-0 and 17-5 in Rose Creek Thursday.

Laney Weis struck out a combined 19 hitters on the day for the Rebels (9-0 overall).

Southland 12, GEAC 0

Southland hitting: Reana Ulven, 1-for-2, 3 R; Bria Nelsen, 2-for-4, double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Haylee Lowe, 1-for-3, triple; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Shannon Kiefer, 1-for-1, double, R, 2 RBIs

Southland 17, GEAC 5

Southland hitting: Reana Ulven, 3-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Laney Weis, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Bria Nelsen, 3-for-3, R, 3 RBIs; Haylee Lowe, 1-for-3, double; Abby Sorgatz, 1-for-2, RBI, R; Clara Timm, 2-for-2, 3 R; Juliette Matheis, 1-for-1, 2 R, RBI; Shannon Kiefer, 0-for-2, R; Jaida Sorenson, 1-for-2, 2 R