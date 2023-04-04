Randy Lee Burton, 58

Randy, 58, passed away unexpectedly March 16, 2023 in Pueblo, Colorado. Born April 11, 1964 to LaVerne and Margaret (McCarthy) Burton in Minneapolis, MN. (parents later divorced)

Randy was a 1982 graduate of West DePere High School in West DePere, WI. After school he went on to serve in the Army Green Berets stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado. After leaving the army Randy met his lifetime partner Sandra Kerl in Farmington New Mexico where he lived with her taking care of her Mother and raising kids. He worked most of his career as a Fiber Optical Lineman until health problems ended his working. He loved to play computer games, collecting & flying his small planes and helicopters. He was also a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He loved visiting his Big Sis, family, and his grandkids were his world.

Randy was preceded in death by his Mother Margaret Dunn, Father Laverne Burton, Stepfathers, Dale Dillinger & Gary Uzlik Sr, Aunt & Uncles John & Donna Waller, Alvey & Joyce Emery, Sandra’s Mother Loretta Hockenmeier, stepbrother Gary Uzlik Jr & brother Kevin Burton, Grandparents Charles & Edna McCarthy and Harry & Marguerite Burton. Uncles Harry Burton Jr., Bobby Burton, Richard Burton, Aunt Barbara Lewis.

Email newsletter signup

Randy is survived by lifetime partner Sandra Kerl and his beloved dog Alison. Siblings: Kimberly (Joe) Pinkava, Alan (Rowena) Burton, of Austin MN. Tracy Burton (Daniel Kelly) of Yukon OK Stepdad Dennis Dunn of Austin MN. Aunt & Uncle Roger & Sue Burton, Hastings MN & Jerry & Suzanne McCarthy, Austin MN Sandra’s Kids: Bobby (Khristina) Mahaffey of Newberg OR, Lori Mahaffey of Pueblo, CO & Jessie Vise of Farmington NM. Eight Grandkids & two Great Grandkids. Seven Nieces and nephews many cousins.

Burial will be at a later date.