PUBLIC HEARING Published 8:22 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF AUSTIN

MOWER COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Austin, Mower County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota, relating to the City’s proposed establishment of Tax Increment Financing (Housing) District No. 17 (a “housing” tax increment financing district) within Municipal Development District No. 1, and the proposed adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan (the “TIF Plan”); therefor, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.124 through 469.133 and Sections 469.174 through 469.1794, all inclusive, as amended. A copy of the documentation proposed to be considered at the hearing will be on file and available for public inspection during regular business hours at the office of the City Recorder at City Hall at least 10 days prior to the public hearing.

The property to be included in Tax Increment Financing District No. 17 is located within Municipal Development District No. 1 and the City of Austin. A map of Municipal Development District No. 1 and Tax Increment Financing District No. 17 therein is set forth below. Subject to certain limitations, tax increment from Tax Increment Financing District No. 17 may be spent on eligible uses within the boundaries of Municipal Development District No. 1.

Map of Tax Increment Financing (Housing) District No. 17

And Municipal Development District No. 1

Email newsletter signup

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.