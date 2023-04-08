Photos: Walk of Faith

Published 7:33 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

By Eric Johnson

On Friday, Catholics observed a walk through the Stations of the Cross as Christians prepared to move into the Easter weekend.

The walk took observers from St. Edward Catholic Church, through Austin, to St. Augustine Catholic Church and included members carrying with them a wooden cross.

