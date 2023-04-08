Photos: Walk of Faith
Published 7:33 pm Friday, April 7, 2023
Father James Steffes leads people in a stop at a station during an observance walk of the Stations of the Cross Friday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Observes carry a cross along as they participate in a live observance of the Stations of the Cross Friday after on a walk from St. Edward Catholic Church to St. Augustine Catholic Church. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Participants in a Stations of the Cross walk observe the Second Station Friday on the way from St. Edward Catholic Church to St. Augustine Catholic Church. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Observes in a Stations of the Cross walk approach the Second Station as it goes from St. Edward Catholic Church to St. Augustine Catholic Church Friday afternoon. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
People gather for an observance of a Stations of the Cross walk Friday afternoon at St. Edward Catholic Church. The walk took observers through Austin to St. Augustine Catholic Church. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
On Friday, Catholics observed a walk through the Stations of the Cross as Christians prepared to move into the Easter weekend.
The walk took observers from St. Edward Catholic Church, through Austin, to St. Augustine Catholic Church and included members carrying with them a wooden cross.