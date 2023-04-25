Packers sweep singles matches to tame Tigers Published 8:56 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Austin boys tennis team scored its first win of the season when it beat Farmington 4-3 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

Nathaniel Danielson came back from a 4-1 deficit and took 12 of the next 14 points to win his No. 2 singles match for Austin (1-3 overall).

Micah Peterson won his first ever singles match at No. 4 for Austin.

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Jack McGregor (F) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Dylan Henriksen (F) 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 Michael Garry (A) def. Dylan Wolf (F) 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 Micah Peterson (A) def. Aiden Harer (F) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Miika Benning/Josh Stoneburg (F) def. Kyler Flanders/Lucas Rust (A) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Tommy West/Riley Watson (F) def. Timothy Perez/Quinton Grimley (A) 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 Noah Batterman/Gavin Andrews (F) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 7-5 , 6-3