Packers open track and field season in Faribault Published 10:46 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Austin boys took eighth and the Packer girls finished sixth at the nine-team Faribault track and field Invite to start the season.

Laura Bekaert took first in shot put and second discus for the girls and Olivia Walsh won the triple jump.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

4 x 800-meter relay: Thomas Asmus, Archer Jovaag, Joey Hilkin, J. Hilkin (seventh, 9:48.36)

110-meter hurdles: Alan Obang (10th, 18.85)

100-meter dash: Thomas Fritz (fourth, 11.72)

1600-meter run: Jonas Hovland (13th, 5:39.98)

4 x 100-meter relay: Thomas Fritz, C. Holt, J. Qualah, A’Triel Terry (third, 45.55)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (ninth, 46.85)

800-meter run: Jackson Hilkin (15th, 2:30.78)

200-meter dash: A’triel Terry (sixth, 23.70)

3200-meter run: Thomas Ausmus (fifth, 11:07)

High jump: Carter Holt (13th, 5-4)

4 x 400-meter relay: M. Oldenkamp, Asmus, Hilkin, Terry (11th, 4:11.09)

Discus: Wyatt Thoma (11th, 106-5)

Shot put: Samuel Eyre (11th, 41-8)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

4 x 800-meter relay: Marissa Shute, Grace Vortherms, Sydney Lewis, Lillyan Weise (fifth, 11:12.06)

100-meter hurdles: Marie Tolbert (fifth, 18.48); Chok Bol (ninth, 19:08)

4 x 200-meter relay: Ajeim Agwa, M. Omot, B. Gilo, Nyguay Mar (10th, 2:04.05)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (11th, 5:59.20)

4 x 100-meter relay: Sarah Wangen, Rachel Engelstad, Marie Tolbert, Olivia Walsh (eighth, 55.40)

300-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (fourth, 53.87); Marie Tolbert (fifth, 54.02)

200-meter dash: Olivia Walsh (fourth, 27.82)

3200-meter run: Grace Vortherms (eighth, 13:34.41)

4 x 400-meter relay: Mar, Bol, Lewis, Marissa Shute (ninth, 4:45.12)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (sixth, 4-8)

Pole vault: Emily Klapperich (ninth, 7-6)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 35-8)

Shot put: Laura Bekaert (first, 38-6)

Discus: Laura Bekaert (second, 107-7)