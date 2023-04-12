Packers look at lineup options in loss to Huskies Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

1 of 6

The Austin softball team was down big on the scoreboard, but that wasn’t the squad’s primary concern.

With her team playing in Todd Park for the first time this spring, Austin head coach Lisa Lage was shuffling her lineup like a deck of cards in a 19-0 loss to Owatonna in five innings Tuesday.

The Packers used three different pitchers and some players played three separate positions.

Email newsletter signup

“We have not had our entire varsity squad together until today,” Lage said. “We were really trying to figure out what works well together and what gels.”

Austin (0-4 overall) was held hitless in the loss and Avery Wempner was the team’s lone base runner when she reached on an error in the first inning.

Wempner was one of several Packers to play different positions in the game as Lage looks to find the right mix.

“Lexie Brede is just a freshman and she played shortstop, behind the plate and in left field and she was very competitive in all three positions today,” Lage said. “It’s positive to see someone who’s so willing to try new positions. Jenna Hetzel is a sophomore who also played outfield and first base and she’s been practicing at second base. There are a lot of positions that aren’t solidified for us yet. Hopefully this week, we can put a little bit more of a concrete lineup together.”

Owatonna 4 3 1 2 9 – 19 19 1

Austin 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 1

Austin pitching: Ava Denzer (L) 1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 ER, 2 K; Quinn Osgood, 1 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 ER; Abby VanPelt, 2 2/3IP, 13 H, 4 BB, 12 ER, 2 K

Austin hitting: Avery Wempner, 0-for-2; Alexis Brede, 0-for-2; Ava Denzer, 0-for-2; Madison Herrick, 0-for-1; Jenna Hetzel, 0-for-2; Kathryn Crouch, 0-for-2; Peyton Squier, 0-for-2; Quinn Osgood, 0-for-1; Abby VanPelt, 0-for-1; Katie VanPelt, 0-for-1