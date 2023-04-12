Packer tennis team wins three singles matches, but drops match to Winona Published 8:24 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Austin boys tennis team lost its season opener to Winona by a score of 4-3 in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

The Packers (0-1 overall) won three out the four singles matches as Michael Garry came back from a set down to win in three in the No. 3 match.

Winona 4, Austin 3

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Gavin Clemons (W) 6-4, 6-2

No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Ben Wisniewski 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Michael Garry (A) def. Clay Cottrell (W) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

No. 4 Cordel Ruppert (W) def. Marcos Castros (A) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Owen Brietzki and Reed Jacobsen and Kyler Flanders (A) def. Kyler Flanders and Lucas Rust (A) 6-0, 6-3

No. 2 Luke Smey and Marley Paulson (W) def. Quinton Grimley and Micah Peterson (A) 7-5, 6-3

No. 3 Julian Kohner and Cameron Hancok (W) def. Timothy Perez and Aaron Danielson (A) 6-1, 6-2