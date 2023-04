Packer netters fall to Huskies Published 12:13 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

The Austin boys tennis team lost to Owatonna by a score of 7-0 in Owatonna Saturday.

The Packers are now 0-3 overall.

Singles

No. 1 Mac Pilcher (O) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Thomas Herzog (O) def. Nathan Danielson (A) 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 Thomas Oien (O) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Joe Zeman (O) def. Micah Peterson (A) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 Charlie Tucker/Nils Gantert (O) def. Quinton Grimley/ Lucas Rust (A) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Finn Loveless/ Leyton Williams (O) def. Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Anthony Weide/Gavin Caron (O) def. Timothy Perez/Aaron Danielson (A) 6-0, 6-0